News

Operation Rescue Names President Trump 2020's Pro-Life Person of the Year

WASHINGTON -- Operation Rescue is pleased to announce that the recipient of the 2020 Person of the Year Malachi Award is President Donald J. Trump.

The Malachi Award is given by Operation Rescue every year to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born.

During President Trump's Administration, he has done more to protect unborn lives than any other President in U.S. History.

When he first took office, he immediately set out to defund those that promote abortion worldwide. He established policies at the Department of Health and Human Services that completely changed the philosophy of government from one that favored abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood, to one that promised to protect life "from conception until natural death."

His new Protect Life Rule blocked Planned Parenthood and other abortionists from receiving millions in Title X Family Planning grants.

Most recently, the Trump Administration withheld $200 million from the State of California for requiring all health insurance policies to include abortion coverage, which forces those who object to fund abortions.

Earlier this year, President Trump pulled out of the pro-abortion United Nations’ World Health Organization. The WHO is one of the world’s top promoters and funders of abortion internationally.

Continue reading the full press statement.