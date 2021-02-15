News

In Loving Memory of a Supporter of The Times Examiner

Rebecca "Becky" Evans Fowler

July 7, 1974 - January 30, 2021

Rebecca "Becky" Fowler, 46, died January 30, 2021, with her husband and family by her side. She was born July 7, 1974 in Harrisonburg, Virginia to the late Ron and Jean (Crunk) Evans.

Becky graduated from Tabernacle Christian School where she attended from pre-school until graduation. She was a faithful pre-school teacher for twenty-six years at Westminster Weekday School and provided private childcare for countless children. Becky was also a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church of Easley.

Becky’s life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her love for the Lord was shown through her life in her generous and giving nature. She spent much of her life baking preacher cookies to share, a meal for a family going through a surgery or death, volunteering whether at her church’s impact center, her alma mater’s alumni game, or at Tabernacle Children’s Home. Many are the young lives she has touched with her care. Numerous parents have reached out and stated that she was the only one whom they would trust their children’s care to. She was the cool aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A hole will forever be left in the heart of her husband and sisters.

Besides her love for the Lord, Brian was the love of her life. To know Becky was to know her “B.” He was a faithful companion for sixteen years and a dedicated caregiver through every step of her cancer journey.

In addition to her husband, Brian, she is survived by her sisters; Teresa (Mike) Stratton, Debbie (Jeff) Guerrant, and Veronica (Tony) Dorsey; eleven nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and -nephews; and six cousins.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611. The memorial service followed with Dr. David Gallamore of Rock Springs Baptist Church and Dr. Joel Logan of Tabernacle Baptist Church officiated. In celebrating Becky’s life guests were encouraged to wear her favorite color which is purple. Graveside committal took place the following day on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Easley where she will be laid to rest.

---------------------

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Rock of Ages Ministries (https://roapm.org), PO Box 2308, Cleveland, TN 37320. Bible Fund Roth Account #4188. To know Becky was to understand her love of collecting the “B” dollars to provide Bibles for inmates.