The Times Examiner Morns It's Matriarch

The Times Examiner is sad to report that its biggest supporter LaVerle Griffin Dill, 88, passed away May 28, 2022, at her home.

LaVerle was not only the Office Manager of The Times Examiner, but she was also its birthing mother alongside her husband and Publisher Colonel Bob M. Dill. Her warm greeting and lovely smile greeted visitors as they entered The Times Examiner. You could not get to anyone in the office without passing her office laced with Beanie Babies, goodies, and her approval. She was The Times Examiners and her husband's biggest supporter.

She called The Times Examiner her greatest ministry alongside her husband and all those who were involved from the staff to its volunteers, and right down to its readers, even its enemies. To her, it was a calling and a duty even when it was tiresome with its struggles, time-consuming late nights, and sacrifice. She and her husband Bob Dill were more dedicated to the calling than anyone involved. It was their baby and God blessed it as such.

On behalf of The Times Examiner, its volunteers (past and present), its supporters, and its readers, we extend our greatest and most appreciated condolences to her memory, her husband our Founding Father, and her family. We appreciate the family for sharing her loving matriarchal passion for The Times Examiner.

She often bragged about her family, from her two sons, Tim and Glenn down to her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. If you hung around the office, you were not only going to her about her faith but you will also her and get to know her family.

The Times Examiner would not be what it is today without her support and the time that she put into making The Times Examiner what has been and what it is today. In her spirit and her husband's spirit, The Times Examiner will continue to proceed with its calling and fight the good fight both patriotic and faith.

LaVerle was a native of Greer, daughter of the late Troy Frank and Malone Bright Griffin, she was a member of the Greenville County Republican Women’s Club, and of the Christian Faith.

Surviving are her husband, Colonel Bob M. Dill, US Army, Retired, of the home; two sons, Timothy "Tim” Mendel Dill (Patti) of Grovetown, Georgia and Glenn Alton Dill (Annette) of Auburn, Georgia; six grandchildren, Jamie, Victoria, Lauren, Austin, Brandon, and Andrea; and eight great-grandchildren, Courtney, Bailey, Mac, Peyton, Carter, Sully, Colton and Owen.

She was also predeceased by two brothers, Troy Frank Griffin, Jr. and Raymond Lewis Griffin, and one sister, Carolyn Griffin Forrester.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Mark Evans and Mr. James Spurck. Burial will follow in Highland Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tim Dill, Glenn Dill, Clay Dill, Austin Dill, Corey Dill, and Paul Marwede.

Honorary escort will be Joe Dill, “Cleo” Dill, Zachary Anglin, and Brandon Briscoe.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Friday at the mortuary prior to the service.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Upstate Community Hospice House, Landrum – Agape Care Group, 260 Fairwinds Drive, Landrum, SC 29356.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.