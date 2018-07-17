Pat Buchanan

Trump Calls Off Cold War II

By Pat Buchanan Published: 17 July 2018

Beginning his joint press conference with Vladimir Putin, President Trump declared that U.S. relations with Russia have "never been worse."

He then added pointedly, that just changed "about four hours ago."

It certainly did. With his remarks in Helsinki and at the NATO summit in Brussels, Trump has signaled a historic shift in U.S. foreign policy that may determine the future of this nation and the fate of his presidency.

He has rejected the fundamental premises of American foreign policy since the end of the Cold War and blamed our wretched relations with Russia, not on Vladimir Putin, but squarely on the U.S. establishment.

