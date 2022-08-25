Political

Convention of States - the Great Flimflam

The drive for an Article V Convention of States is assaulting state legislatures at an intense level. Proponents of such an action are counting on the discontent of Americans who naturally want to reign in the massive federal intrusion into all aspects of our lives. On the surface it sounds like a good plan right?



The problem is that the Article V Convention of States strategy is a false hope being perpetrated by forces pretending to be conservative in order to trick us into opening the door into rewriting the Constitution​. ​



Listen as my guest Wynne Coleman, Founder of No Convention of States, North Carolina, reveals the details of their devious plan, and why their solution is the problem.