Glenn Beck Rescinds His Previous Approval of a Constitutional Convention

URGENT: Popular talk-radio host Glenn Beck officially changed his opinion about a Con-Con — once in favor, he announced on his show that he now opposes this dangerous idea.

On his September 15 morning podcast, Beck said:

I have been a supporter of the Article V Convention of States. I’ve been a pretty big supporter, vocal supporter. I’m reversing that today. Because after some real thought and prayer, we are not the people to open up this sacred document. We are not the people – that was a God-inspired document. That was divinely written. … Benjamin Franklin even said that. The very hand of God was involved in the writing of that document. Do you believe that we could send delegates to a convention today that would have that kind of inspiration, that when they got to an impasse, somebody would be there like Ben Franklin that would say, “Let’s pause and all go to church and pray.” They didn’t politick, they prayed. I am not for opening that constitution anymore. When we are the people, I’ll be for it again. … And I’m afraid it’s just going to take a massive beatdown of our country to get to that place. Someday we will be humble enough, we will recognize God, we will not be an enemy to God. We will not be so arrogant. And when we’re those people I will support the Convention of States. But I withdraw my support. And I’m sorry to say that, but I withdraw my support. … This Constitution is wholly inadequate for anyone other than a religious and moral people. We are not those people. And we should not stain this document.

You can listen to this segment in the episode titled Media Praises Biden for Solving a Problem He Created | Guests: Sen. Rand Paul & Alex Epstein | 9/15/22 @ https://www.glennbeck.com/st/podcast (beginning at 1:37:00)

Furthermore, on September 3, Dr. Robert Malone, who pioneered the development of the mRNA technology and courageously warned the public about the risks associated with taking the Covid-19 vaccines, at great personal cost, published a post on his Substack account titled “What An Article V Convention Might Mean.” The post contains an article from The John Birch Society about the dangers of convening an Article V Convention. Here is the link to the post: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/what-an-article-v-convention-might

If you live in a state with “live” Con-Con applications, contact your state legislators and urge them to rescind them. And if you live in a state where legislatures are currently debating — or will soon debate — application resolutions, urge them to defeat those resolutions.

Finally, regardless of which state you live in, inform your legislators about the constitutional tool of nullification — the real solution to an out-of-control federal government — and urge them to enact strong nullification legislation.

Whether your state has previously passed and has a “live” application to Congress to call a convention to propose a balanced budget amendment (BBA) or not, your state is likely still the target of other organizations advocating for an Article V convention to propose different amendments.



Such non-BBA proposals include amendments to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government (such as a debt limitation amendment), limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose term limits on both members of Congress and Supreme Court justices, limiting free speech by way of mandating publicly funded elections and overturning the Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United v FEC, and more. Some of the well-known advocacy organizations for some of these proposed amendments include the Convention of States (COS) Project and Wolf-PAC.



Regardless of the perceived or potential merit of any one or more of these amendment proposals, the fact remains that such a convention, if and when convened, opens the Constitution to extensive rewrite or potentially to replace it altogether as the Articles of Confederation were at the original Philadelphia Convention of 1787.

Phone your state senator and representative (click here for phone numbers) and ask them to OPPOSE & VOTE AGAINST ANY ARTICLE V CONVENTION APPLICATION regardless of its stated intention or proposed amendment(s).

When calling the offices of your state legislators over the phone, here are some talking points:

I am opposed to any Article V convention based on three reasons:

The Constitution is not the problem. The real problem is our out-of-compliance-with-the-Constitution federal government. All Article V conventions have the inherent power to be runaway conventions, because of the inherent right of the sovereign people to “to alter or abolish” our government as enshrined in the Preamble of the Declaration of Independence. Thus, we have no business convening Article V conventions especially when neither our elected federal officials nor our voters have the understanding and determination to enforce the Constitution we already have. An Article V convention would enable powerful special interests to revise the Constitution in their favor (left or right). For over a century establishment special interests, or a Deep State if you will, have been influencing our elected officials to exercise powers not granted to them by the Constitution, while at the same time influencing voters to accept these usurpations of powers. An Article V convention would provide the opportunity for the special interests to rewrite the Constitution to legitimize a particular agenda that is inconsistent with the Constitution.

In conclusion: State legislatures and Congress should enforce the Constitution, not empower a convention that could rewrite it.

To learn more about why convening a constitutional convention would not be wise at this time, please visit our STOP A CON-CON action project page.