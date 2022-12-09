Political

Why Our Constitution Doesn't Need Fixing!

The latest push for an Article V Constitutional Convention is being marketed to suck in Conservatives who want limited government but aren’t aware of the dangers.

Rather than fixing the problem of a federal government gone wild, it will open the door to abolishing the Constitution and replacing it with a globalist version.

Listen as attorney Joanna Martin aka Publius Huldah gives the best explanation of why an Article V Convention is the most dangerous threat to our liberty we Americans face today.

