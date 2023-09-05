Political

Support Nullification to Enforce the Constitution

Although most state legislatures have adjourned for the year, it’s not too late to educate your legislators about nullification. Contact your state legislators, show them the model bills below along with our educational resources, and urge them to protect and enforce the U.S. Constitution by nullifying every unconstitutional federal edict.

The federal government — including the legislative, executive, and judicial branches — has for decades implemented and enforced unconstitutional and increasingly-socialist policies. It is imperative that state (and local) governments enforce the Constitution by nullifying these lawless federal actions.

Nullification is firmly grounded in the text of the U.S. Constitution, specifically Article VI. It states: “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof … shall be the supreme Law of the Land.” (Emphasis added.) This clearly implies that laws not in accordance with the Constitution are null and void.

Additionally, the Constitution delegates only specific, enumerated powers to the federal government. The states, by contrast, retain the vast majority of powers, something James Madison affirms in The Federalist, No. 45. This is further cemented by the 10th Amendment, which makes clear that all powers not granted by the Constitution to the federal government are reserved to the states and to the people.

Accordingly, any federal action that violates or contradicts the Constitution cannot be “made in Pursuance thereof” and, thus, is not “the supreme Law of the Land” — and state officials are duty-bound to follow their oath “to support this Constitution” by nullifying those lawless actions.

In addition to being constitutionally sound, nullification is “the rightful remedy,” as Thomas Jefferson put it, for countering federal-government overreach. It has been successfully used multiple times throughout U.S. history — and today — to push back against federal overreach. As The John Birch Society notes, at least 80% of the federal government is unconstitutional. Additionally, nullification would have an immediate effect and is not dependent upon approval by the federal judiciary. Thus, unlike false “solutions” such as an Article V convention, nullification can immediately and effectively counter federal overreach.

Nullification-related legislation that state legislators must be introducing and enacting include:

Nullification is not limited to the above topics. State legislatures can, and should, pass legislation to counter any federal government policy that violates the Constitution.

When opposing unconstitutional usurpations, state and local officials must be bold and courageous. Any state or locality acting to enforce the Constitution and prevent the implementation of unconstitutional edicts will likely face significant opposition from the federal government, judiciary, media, big business, and others. Following one’s oath to uphold the Constitution will not come without a fight. However, if our leaders are bold and courageous, they can immediately and effectively enforce the Constitution and push back against unconstitutional usurpations.

It is imperative that state legislators ensure the legislation they pass is effective, practical, and enforceable. Make sure your legislators do not water down nullification legislation. Also, begin calling and meeting with them now — don’t wait for the next legislative session to inform them about how they can enforce the Constitution.

Urge your state legislators to enforce the Constitution, as originally intended, and to push back against all unconstitutional laws at every level of government by introducing and passing strong nullification legislation.