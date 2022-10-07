Political

North Carolina Will Stop the Radical Left with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- CURE America Action, a nonprofit 501(c)(4) based in Washington, DC, is bringing practical solutions to the communities forgotten by government. Black Americans, in particular, don't need more crack pipes in our communities nor encouragement to continue being the largest commodity to the abortion industry.

Leaders across three states invited CURE America Action into their communities to reflect on our shared moral heritage, and to promote the traditions of God, family, and country.

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30a.m., The Cure America Tour stops by New Day Church located at 8619 Bame Rd, Colfax, North Carolina, and will join Pastors Mike and Debbie Sirianni and North Carolina's own The Honorable Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson along with CURE America Action's executive director Pastor Marc Little.

"The time for watching the decay of our nation with soaring grocery bills and sky-high gas at the pump, the unbelievable surge in crime associated with the defund the police movement, compels our organization to take the issues directly to those most impacted by the current administration's policies, said Little.

Pastor Mike extended his hand to CURE America Action to promote "unity in community."

They will be joined by Catherine Davis, founder of The Restoration Project, and a 2022 Republican candidate for Governor in Georgia who will expose the lies of the left on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned. "If we are ever to be a free people in America, we must start with the truth of who and what we and our babies are - blessings, not curses, Davis said.

Valorie Miller (BLEXIT), and a host of local candidates for local, state, and federal office will also be in attendance. Candidate for U.S. Senate Ted Budd (R) has been invited. The Cure America Tour is scheduled to visit Racine, Wisconsin and Toledo, Ohio later this month.