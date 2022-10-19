Political

Parental Rights Amendment Introduced in Congress

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) today introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives an amendment to the United States Constitution. The Amendment would enshrine the traditional liberty of parents to direct a child's upbringing, education, and care as a fundamental right.



Lesko, who heads the Protect Kids Caucus in the House, believes protecting this traditional role of parents is key to keeping children healthy and safe. "Parental rights are under attack across our nation," Lesko says. "I am pleased to have the support of ParentalRights.org in introducing this crucial amendment to the US Constitution to enshrine parents' fundamental right to have a say in their children's education, and I will continue to advocate for protecting children and empowering parents in Congress."

Will Estrada, the president of ParentalRights.org and the Parental Rights Foundation, declared, "The Supreme Court has recognized parental rights for a century, but parental rights are just too important to be left to Supreme Court precedent alone. This Amendment will enshrine these traditional rights in the black-and-white of the Constitution, preserving that parental role for generations to come. We are honored to work with Rep. Lesko to protect children by making this Amendment a reality."



"The Supreme Court in 1923 said 'the child is not the mere creature of the State,' but many of today's bureaucrats have lost sight of that," says Jim Mason, chairman of the board for the Parental Rights Foundation and ParentalRights.org. "This Amendment will permanently codify that precedent and restore a proper respect for the vital parent-child bond in America."



The House joint resolution to introduce the Amendment will receive a bill number in the next couple of days. It marks the eighth straight Congress in which the Amendment has been introduced.