Political

The Real Anthony Fauci Documentary - FREE for 10 Days

Colluding Big Tech, Big Pharma & Big Government Exposed

This documentary is FREE for 10 days starting October 18th - a must-see and share documentary based on the factual book by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. from Jeff Hays Films.

During more than a year of painstaking and meticulous research and interviews, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unearthed shocking truths about collusion, deceit and manipulation affecting the freedom, health and safety of our families

And, despite censorship, boycotts from bookstores and libraries, and hit pieces against the author, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci is a New York Times bestseller with over 1,000,000 copies sold.