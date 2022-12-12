Political

House to Vote on FINAL PASSAGE of Same-Sex "Marriage" H.R. 8404 Bill

URGENT; ACT IMMEDIATELY: The House has delayed a vote on H.R. 8404, the misleadingly-titled “Respect for Marriage Act.” Instead, it might attach the bill to the “must-pass” National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), in an effort to pass as much left-wing priorities as possible before the next Congress begins.

Urge your U.S. representative to oppose this dangerous and unconstitutional bill — whether by itself or as part of the NDAA!

On November 29, the Senate voted 61-36 to pass H.R. 8404, with twelve Republicans voting with all 50 Democrats to pass it! Those senators are Susan Collins (R-Maine), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Additionally, the Senators rejected an amendment by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) that would have ensured adequate religious-liberty protections, along with two similar amendments by Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.).

The latter two amendments only needed a simple majority to pass. Instead, the bill contains an alleged “religious freedom” amendment sponsored by Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), which is very weak and would do nothing to prevent homosexual activists from harassing those who disagree with their extremist views. Even with this amendment, it is a first step down the slippery slope toward additional changes that infringe on the First Amendment and promote a radical “LGBTQ” agenda.

Contact your U.S. representative and senators in opposition to H.R. 8404/S. 4556, and also urge them to oppose every other bill that is unconstitutional or is antithetical to our constitutional Republic’s values.

STOP THE (DIS)RESPECT FOR MARRIAGE ACT!