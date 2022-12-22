Political

Ask Your House and Senate Lawmakers to Vote Against Omnibus

Our elected officials must stop a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that is currently moving through the House and Senate! The omnibus would fund the government through next year and avert a government shutdown this week. However, the devil is in the details. This piece of legislation is fraught with unnecessary and destructive policies. Here is some of the leftist agenda included:

$575 million goes toward “family planning” in areas where population growth “threatens biodiversity.”

A prohibition on border security funding for the USA while funding other countries’ borders.

Over three thousand earmarks totaling almost $10 BILLION.

“Congratulatory” earmarks include a building named after Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), two programs for Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT), and a “Michelle Obama Trail.”

Ridiculous programs continue to be funded like “anti-racist training,” an LGBTQ+ museum in New York City, and services for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Promotion of gender programs in Pakistan and $200 million for a Gender Equity Fund.

Workforce development programs and supportive services for Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in Los Angeles.

Almost doubles H2-B immigrant visas (low-skilled workers) which opens the door for more illegal overstays.

$286 million to the Title X program which funds Planned Parenthood.

This just scratches the surface of the 4,155-page bill. Twenty-one Senate Republicans have already agreed to move the bill forward. You can find their votes here. You still have time to change their mind.

Government funding expires on December 23rd, so the House and Senate are acting quickly. Contact them now to urge them to vote “NO” on the omnibus.

