Use this Strategy to STOP Federal Land Grabs & Mismanagement

The ultimate objective is to get people off the land and herded into big cities where they can be surveilled and controlled 24/7. The propaganda scams to get people to go along with this insanity are known by many names: NAFTA superhighway, 30×30 and ReWilding are just a few.

There is a successful strategy though that has been employed across the country to protect both Federal and private land from being stolen, abused and mismanaged. It’s called “coordination,” and it’s a game changer.

We the People have the power, now we must learn how to use it.

