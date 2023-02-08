Political

Use this Strategy to STOP Federal Land Grabs & Mismanagement

The ultimate objective is to get people off the land and herded into big cities where they can be surveilled and controlled 24/7. The propaganda scams to get people to go along with this insanity are known by many names: NAFTA superhighway, 30×30 and ReWilding are just a few.



There is a successful strategy though that has been employed across the country to protect both Federal and private land from being stolen, abused and mismanaged. It’s called “coordination,” and it’s a game changer.



We the People have the power, now we must learn how to use it.