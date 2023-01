Political

Local Elected Officials Must Stop the Idiotic Carbon Capture Pipeline

The attack on private property, and non-replaceable farmland, continues in Mid-West farm states. Powerful, private corporations are plotting with government lackeys to build the idiotic carbon capture pipeline.



Me and my guest, activist Tammy Kobza, reveal the latest details and the dangerous new tactics being employed by the corporations. The good news, says Kobza, opposition to the scheme is growing!