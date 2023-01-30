Political

Ask Your Representatives to Protect Title IX

After fifty years of Title IX protecting women’s and girls’ access to education, sports, and privacy, the Biden administration is erasing what it means to be female and turning Title IX on its head. The Department of Education decided to change the definition of ‘sex’ to include sexual orientation and gender identity. This means that biological men can play in girls’ sports teams and have access to their private spaces. Parents of minors do not have to be informed about these changes and any opposition could have severe consequences.

Eagle Forum joined the Title IX Network to team up with like-minded groups to restore the original intent of Title IX. This Thursday, January 26th, we will meet with multiple members of Congress in Washington, D.C., to ask them to advance bills that protect girls, women, and parents from this dangerous rewriting of not only womanhood but language.

We need you to echo these concerns and solutions to your elected representatives from the grassroots. We, along with the Title IX Network coalition, are asking Congress to:

Your voice is so important because you are the one who holds your representatives accountable. Our goal is to have Eagles from across the country flood the offices of House Members right after coalition lobbies this Thursday.

The message is simple — we will not stand for the elimination of the definition of ‘female’ that will lead to real harm to women and girls!

Contact your Representative and Senators now and ask them to restore the original intent of Title IX!

