Political

South Carolina Primary Elections Set for Tuesday, June 12th

18 Candidates Vying for Trey Gowdy’s Fourth Congressional District Seat. 13 are Republicans and 5 are Democrats

The South Carolina Primary Election features several important races.

The contest for Governor features five Republicans and three Democrats.

For the first time gubernatorial candidates are naming their running-mates. In the past, Lt. Governors ran separate races and could represent the same or a different political party from the Governor.

In addition to the Governor, the Secretary of the State and Attorney General are being challenged by members of their own party.



The Fourth Congressional District vacated by Trey Gowdy has the most candidates that include thirteen Republicans and five Democrats.

In Greenville County, five State House seats are being contested.

Challenged candidates are Tommy Stringer in District 18, Jason Elliott in District 22, Garry Smith in District 27 and Phyllis Henderson in District 21. Two candidates are competing for the District 28 County Council seat currently held by Fred Payne.

~ See Page 3 for candidate listings and ballot questions.