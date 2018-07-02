Political

The Second Supreme Co0urt Justice

President Trump is getting an opportunity to appoint a second justice to the Supreme Court. He has published a list of candidates who have a history of supporting the Constitution in their court decisions. His opponents that include most Democrats and many RINO Republicans are going to oppose the nominee no matter who it is or what his or her qualifications are. President Trump hopes to have the judge confirmed by the Senate prior to the November Election.

The president has been extremely successful during the first year and a half, despite the fact that numerous groups have opposed everything he has attempted to accomplish. Building a conservative court will be something conservative Republicans have been promised for years but have not seen delivered. President Trump Promised it and to date has kept his promises and delivered on them.

The most troublesome situation facing the president to date is the special prosecutor digging up charges against the president’s friends, attorneys and employees, hoping to use them to force them to attack the President.

The more the President is attacked the more support he has from the American people. Most Americans see the attacks on the president as unfair; and unjust. Hopefully, this tactic will hurt the Socialist Democrats in the midterm election.

The President needs our prayers to sustain him through all the controversy.