Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints Former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon as Chairman of Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced the interim appointment of former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon as chairman of Santee Cooper’s board of directors. Mr. Condon will begin serving immediately.

The governor's nomination of Mr. Condon as chairman of the public utility's board of directors was approved by the Public Utilities Review Committee (PURC) earlier this year. However, the Senate Judiciary Committee took no action on Mr. Condon’s nomination.

“South Carolina ratepayers simply can’t afford a leaderless Santee Cooper making a year's worth of decisions - especially at such a critical time in the utility’s history,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “As Santee Cooper’s future is studied and debated, I am confident that Mr. Condon’s leadership will result in a much-needed focus on transparency and accountability.”​

Governor McMaster’s letter to members of the Senate confirming his appointment and a copy of PURC’s report deeming Mr. Condon qualified to serve as chairman of the board can be found here.

Currently a Charleston-area attorney, Mr. Condon’s career of public service is marked by eight years as attorney general from 1995 to 2003 and over ten years as solicitor in Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

Condon is a 1975 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned his Juris Doctor at the Duke University School of Law.