Political

51st Annual Silver Elephant Gala with Congressman Mark Meadows

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) announced that it will be holding its 51st Annual Silver Elephant Gala on Friday, July 27th at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in Columbia featuring United States Congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

"We are proud to welcome Congressman Mark Meadows to South Carolina to celebrate our party and its grassroots leaders and activists", said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. "Congressman Meadows has taken a front seat in defending conservative principles as Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus and has proven himself to be a leader in the conservative movement.”

The SCGOP's annual Silver Elephant event is a state party tradition celebrating the party's vibrant growth, history and success. Past speakers have included Governors, Senators, presidential candidates and future Presidents, with none other than Ronald Reagan speaking at the Silver Elephant's Inaugural 1967 event.

Recent Silver Elephant Dinner speakers include:

2017: Senator Cory Gardner

2016: Senator Tom Cotton

2015: Reince Priebus

2014: Governor Bobby Jindal

2013: Senator Ted Cruz

2012: Senator Marco Rubio

2011: Senator Rick Santorum

2010: Karl Rove

2009: Senator Bob Corker

2008: Vice President Mike Pence

2007: Sean Hannity

2006: Governor Haley Barbour

2005: Senator John Thune

About Congressman Mark Meadows

Congressman Mark Meadows is in his third term in Congress and has been serving North Carolina's Eleventh District since January of 2013, after a 27-year career as a small business owner. During his time in Congress, he has championed fiscal responsibility, accountable government, pro-growth economic policies, pro-family and pro-life initiatives, and a strong national defense.

Congressman Meadows serves on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee where he Chairs the Subcommittee on Government Operations, which has oversight jurisdiction over federal agencies, the Executive Office of the President, the Postal Service, the Freedom of Information Act, and more. He also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Mr. Meadows previously served as a congressional delegate to the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly and as a commissioner on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

In November of 2016, Congressman Meadows was elected Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of roughly 40 conservative Members of Congress dedicated to giving a voice to those who feel forgotten by their government

Meadows’s leadership on Capitol Hill has been recognized by the American Conservative Union, the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB), the National Rifle Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Taxpayer Union (NTU), Military Officers Association of America, the Nature Conservatory, the National Retail Federation, FreedomWorks and more.

In addition to fighting for conservative values, Congressman Meadows is also dedicated to providing top-notch constituent services to North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District and is committed to upholding his Christian values and conservative principles while serving in Congress.

Mark and his wife, Debbie, have two adult children, Haley and Blake (Phoebe) and one granddaughter, Autumn.