Death of a Nation - Preview Premiere

The Greenville Tea Party received this video message to share with you all from Dinesh D'Souza himself about our exclusive movie premiere of his latest film, “Death of a Nation.” Click HERE to listen.

On Monday, July 30th at 7pm at the Regal Hollywood Stadium 20 Theater on Woodruff Road in Greenville, the Greenville TEA Party is sponsoring the film preview with the co-sponsorship of 106.3 WORD Radio, the Upstate’s Talk Station. It promises to be a great evening!

Please, be sure to keep listen to Tara Servatius’ morning show (6-10am) and Bob McLain’s afternoon show (3-7pm) for a chance to win free tickets to the movie“Death of a Nation.”

Tara will be our keynote speaker prior to showing of the movie. This will be your opportunity to meet her in person as well as watch the movie before it is released to the public.

Date: MONDAY, July 30th

ADDRESS: Regal Hollywood Stadium 20 Theater - 1029 Woodruff Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29607

6:30PM: Arrive early, get some popcorn & coke and join us in the theater.

7:00PM: Event starts with opening speakers.

7:30PM: Movie begins.

POST MOVIE: "Meeting after the Meeting" - join us for pizza or wings next door!