Duncan Bill Defunds Localities that Allow Noncitizen Voting

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) introduced new legislation to protect the integrity of American elections nationwide by eliminating federal funding for any municipality that allows noncitizens to vote in local or statewide elections:

“Being an American citizen comes with great benefits and responsibilities, which includes voting in elections. The dangerous initiatives that have been popping up across the country that grant voting rights to illegal immigrants and noncitizens are very concerning. Allowing noncitizens to vote undermines the rights of American citizens and puts our democracy at risk. Municipalities that allow noncitizens to vote in their elections are more likely to adopt the types of radical sanctuary city policies that promote illegal activity, undermine law enforcement, and suppress the concerns of citizen voters.

“For generations, brave men and women have fought and died in order to protect the fundamental right of American citizens to participate in free and fair elections. Allowing noncitizens to water down the voice of American citizens at the voting booth disrespects their sacrifice and the value of American citizenship.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that we ensure only American citizens are casting ballots in this country. My bill to defund the localities that are adopting these policies is not only commonsense, but it is critical to retaining the integrity of the American democratic process.”

Background:

The phenomenon of allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections is growing increasingly more common, with the latest example being San Francisco allowing noncitizens to vote in school board elections. Congressman Duncan’s bill is a commonsense solution to eliminating foreign intervention in American elections.

The Eliminating Foreign Intervention in Elections Act has two key components:

1. Empowers the U.S. Census Bureau to collect and publish information on which States or localities have noncitizen voting policies in place. 2. Defunds localities that allow noncitizens to vote in elections for State or local office.

To read the bill, click here.