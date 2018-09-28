Political

Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Deliver Thank Yous to Chairman Grassley

Washington, D.C.: At Gateway Eagle Council in St. Louis, MO, Eagle leaders from across the country wrote thank you letters to Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) for his courageous leadership.

"We were pleased to have more than 600 attendees at Gateway Eagle Council - men and women who want to make America great in every way,” said Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles. "We were proud to open the Council by recognizing Senator Grassley who is a great hero fighting for good judges and conservative principles. Our Eagles even energetically hand wrote ‘thank you’ cards to Senator Grassley!”

"We look forward to presenting his staff with these notes of thanks this afternoon."

In the coming days, we will continue to do all we can to support Chairman Grassley and to see the Senate quickly confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.