Political

They Want to Lynch Judge Kavanaugh

Congressional Opponents and some of their allies in the media have adopted an unprecedented standard of guilty until proven innocent to use thin and unsubstantiated claims to smear Judge Kavanaugh who POTUS has nominated for our next Supreme Court Justice.

With blatant disregard for the health of America, women and children in particular, the anti-life contingent continues to peddle violence under the guise of a false narrative for justice by "resisting" the appointment of Judge Kavanaugh to SCOTUS.

Here's a message from my beloved, now deceased pastor of 30 years. Pastor Allen McNair: Don't Vote for Sin.

In addition, Rev. Bill Owens, Founder of Coalition of African American Pastors writes:

"Brett Kavanaugh has served his country with integrity. He has an exemplary record going back more than three decades," stated Rev. Owens. "Now, his reputation has been maligned and his character attacked via an unsubstantiated allegation from when he was in high school. This is absurdity.

"There is nothing to indicate that we should take these accusations seriously. From the moment they became public, it was clear that even the Democrats did not have faith in their veracity and were only hoping to manipulate the process... The Kavanaugh confirmation hearings have become an offense to decency and common sense. We, the people, have grown sick of this political posturing and partisanship. And we are unwilling to see a man's character smeared for political gain? No! CAAP has launched a petition calling for a quick and civil confirmation vote. Join us! America must stop entertaining this obvious and manipulative smear campaign; end this circus before it does further harm to our country. It's time to vote."

In addition, Walter and Lori Hoye at ISSUES4LIFE tweeted this.

Wait! There's more!

THE NEW YORKER published new allegations against Judge Kavanaugh despite the fact that it and the New York Times found zero evidence or first-hand corroborations.

THE NEW YORK TIMES: The Times had interviewed several dozen people over the past week in an attempt to corroborate her story, and could find no one with firsthand knowledge. Ms. Ramirez herself contacted former Yale classmates asking if they recalled the incident and told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself.

Senator Lindsey Graham calls this "the total collapse of the traditional confirmation process" to be replaced with "wholesale character assassination."

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: "What we are witnessing is the total collapse of the traditional confirmation process for a Supreme Court nominee. It is being replaced by a game of delay, deception, and wholesale character assassination."

WARNING!

The church must not be silent at this critical time! We must stand upon the WORD OF GOD and vote to resist evil. We must pray, then vote to support the POTUS life affirming agenda.

Read more HERE.