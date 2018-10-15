Political

Don't Let Bullies Suppress Our Free Speech

After weeks of the Democrats waging war on the confirmation process of Brett Kavanaugh, he was confirmed 50-48 mostly along party lines. The confirmation came a week later than planned after an FBI investigation was called. The investigation found nothing new, but gave Senators who were on the fence the extra motivation they needed to vote for him.

The fanfare is not over yet, though. Democrats have no plans of letting this win go, and Republicans are furious at the political shenanigans that continue to take place. Democrats have continued to fuel violent protesters who have harassed Senators in public, sent extreme messages to their families, and tried to break into the Supreme Court.

Not a single Democrat in the Senate has condemned this kind of behavior. Hillary Clinton recently remarked, "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for..." while Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) urged protesters to "get up in the face of some congresspeople." These messages continue to divide our nation and set a dangerous precedent for our elected officials. Republicans must fight to have their voice heard according to our First Amendment rights, but set an example with civility and decorum.

Republicans are showing more of an effort to hold illegal and unethical behavior accountable. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has called on the Judiciary Committee to investigate the leak of Christine Blasey Ford's accusation letter that was supposedly safeguarded by Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-CA) office. Although Sen. Feinstein denies releasing the letter, it was obviously a political effort purported to stop Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation. In a separate incident, a Democrat Hill staffer was arrested for posting the private addresses and phone numbers of Republican Senators who serve on the Judiciary Committee.

Eagle Forum applauds Senate Leadership for standing up against the suppression of free speech and seeing through Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.