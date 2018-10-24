Political

SCOTUS Blocks Deposition of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

Washington, D.C.: Last night the Supreme Court blocked the ridiculous attempt to depose Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Several states and big liberal cities are suing the federal government over Secretary Ross's addition of a question to the 2020 Census that asks the respondent's Citizenship status. Lower courts had granted this liberal group's request to depose Secretary Ross - a ridiculous idea. Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund was the only organization to provide an amicus brief in defense of Secretary Ross and the Trump Administration on this issue.

"This fight against a citizenship question on the census should be stopped in its tracks," said Phyllis Schlafly Eagles President Ed Martin. "This question was in our census until 1950 and it makes sense. Districts have to be drawn out correctly. Numbers of representatives and electoral votes have to be correct. It only make sense that Secretary Ross and the Trump Administration are trying to correctly do their jobs."

Martin continued, "Liberals complain this will suppress minority voters, but the reality is they are pushing a globalist agenda that wants to permanently tip elections in their favor. We applaud Secretary Ross for doing his job and the Trump Administration for supporting him. The Supreme Court has made the right decision in blocking this farcical deposition. Now, courts should throw out the entire case."

Read the full SCOTUS order here.