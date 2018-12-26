Political

Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on DHEC Director Recommendation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the board of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recommending Rick Toomey as the next director of the agency:

"The Department of Health and Environmental Control Board conducted a professional, thorough, and deliberate search for their next director that produced the best candidate for the job. Rick Toomey’s extensive experience in the healthcare industry, combined with his proven success leading large organizations make him uniquely qualified to serve as the director of DHEC. I am confident the Senate will confirm his nomination quickly."