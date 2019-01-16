Political

Congress Should Stand with Steve King, Not the NY Times

Don't let liberals pick off conservatives; Leadership should stand strong.

Washington, D.C. - Early this morning, the leadership of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles sent a letter to GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy expressing support for Steve King and dismay over leadership's decision to take action against him. The letter was signed by Chairman Helen Marie Taylor, President Ed Martin, and Treasurer John Schlafly.

"We know all too well that the fake news looks for any chink in the defenses of conservatives," said Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles. "Steve King is a strong conservative advocate who is often willing to take up the fight others aren't. We cannot let the left successfully use an out-of-context remark to paint a good man as something he is not. And we cannot allow liberals to use the typical playbook of scaring GOP leadership into 'distancing' themselves from solid conservatives who add only good to the policy process.

"What should deserve our attention is demanding that Nancy Pelosi come clean on her cover-up of the sexual harassment epidemic and the $17 million slush fund. Republican leadership should pursue this gross misconduct and misuse of Congressional funds. Persecuting Steve King is a grave mistake and a sign of weakness. We are calling on Leader McCarthy to change course!"

