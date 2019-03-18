Political

This One Argument Quickly Changes Minds on Abortion

LOS ANGELES -- The makers of a new pro-life movie called "7 Reasons" maintain that their film will change viewers' votes on the subject of abortion--and actually demonstrate it. The 42-minute documentary shows those who are pro-abortion changing their minds in minutes, saying that they will now vote pro-life.

Award-winning filmmaker Ray Comfort says, "The movie really is a pro-choice politician's nightmare. Like millions of others, I was horrified to hear liberals abandon their usual arguments about it not being a baby in the womb, etc., and freely admit that they just want to kill human beings out of convenience. I wanted to produce a film that would change people's minds about this horrific practice, and '7 Reasons' does just that."

Comfort plans to release the film on YouTube on Mother's Day weekend, through the Living Waters YouTube channel which has over 70,000,000 views. Additionally, the film can be downloaded on Friday, March 15 at www.7ReasonsMovie.com.

In preparation for the release, he is asking those who care about abortion to take a moment to watch two brief trailers and vote on which one they think is more effective.

"It's the trailer that makes or breaks any movie. In our case, it has to stir enough interest to cause people to watch it when it's on YouTube. So opinions about what works and what doesn't really matter to us. We will market the best trailer in significant ways with the aim of changing minds and changing laws so that human life is protected. We are just asking those who care about the issue to say, 'This one' in the comment section of the one they like."

Watch the trailers and comment now:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWObTPT6Qnc

www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOQKgsz0_w4