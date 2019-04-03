Political

Ask Your Representative to Sign the Discharge Petition on Born Alive Babies

House Republican Leadership is taking the charge on saving born alive babies. Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is filing a discharge petition this week (H. Res. 102) to force Democrats to have a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (H.R. 962). This is a bill that requires medical professionals to provide healthcare to a baby who is born alive during an abortion attempt. In light of recent comments by lawmakers and legislation that has moved in various states, the time is now to protect babies!

Congress must listen to the American people. Polling shows that 77% of Americans support protections for abortion survivors and 62% are against late-term abortion. In fact, this bill has strong bipartisan support among voters with 86% of Republicans, 70% of Democrats, and 75% of independents supporting the legislation.Three Democrat Congressmen have already co-sponsored H.R. 962. We can all agree that this is a common sense bill that needs to pass immediately.

This discharge petition needs 218 signatures. If all 197 House Republicans sign on, only 21 Democrats are needed for this legislation to go to a vote. No matter your Congressman’s political party, they need to hear from you!

Please call or email your Congressman to tell them to sign H.Res. 102, the Born-Alive discharge petition!

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121