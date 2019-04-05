Political

Conservative Lawmaker Releases New FBI Documents

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., released the transcript of former top FBI official Bill Priestap on Tuesday, the latest in a flurry of disclosures by the House Judiciary Committee’s ranking member.

The transcript is from Priestap’s private interview in front of a joint session of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees on June 5, 2018.

“The American people deserve transparency. They deserve to know what transpired in the highest levels of the FBI at the origin of the probe of President Trump’s campaign,” Collins said as he requested the transcript be placed on record.

Priestap, the former assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence division, played a significant role in overseeing both the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server and her handling of classified information, as well as the FBI’s investigation into allegations that President Trump and Trump campaign associates were colluding with the Russian government during the 2016 election.

