Political

Trump Campaign releases “Crisis at the Border” Video

Arlington, VA – President Trump’s re-election campaign today released a video highlighting the undeniable crisis at the southern border. The video features 2020 Democrats flippantly dismissing the situation, as well as prominent Obama era experts and media figures admitting that there is indeed a crisis. The video closes with a call for Democrats in Congress to work with President Trump to address the problem.

“Democrats refuse to admit there is a crisis along our southern border and are even actively campaigning on an open borders platform,” said Trump campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “President Trump has been an unmistakable leader on the issue of illegal immigration since before he took office and will not rest until our border is secured.”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO