Political

Coptic Solidarity Strongly Urges President Trump to Designate the Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Organization

WASHINGTON -- Coptic Solidarity welcomes the White House announcement on April 30, 2019 of the administration's intent to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. Coptic Solidarity strongly urges President Trump's administration to promptly issue such an executive order with the hope that it will put an end to the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been largely responsible for Islamic extremism across the globe for the past nine decades.

The Muslim Brotherhood's ideology and structure has and continues to serve as a global powerhouse and gateway for all Sunni terrorist organizations seeking their place on the world terrorist stage. The majority of Islamic terrorist leaders were originally members of the Muslim Brotherhood, which shaped their ideology and trained them to enact mass violence fueled by hatred.

The Muslim Brotherhood has produced world class terrorists, most notoriously: Ayman al-Zawahiri, founder of the Egyptian Jihad Organization, and current Al-Qaeda leader, was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood; Abdel Moneim Abul Fotouh, founder of the Islamic Group, al-Gama'a al-Islamiyya, in Egypt was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood's Guidance Bureau; Al-Qaeda founder, Bin Laden, admitted he was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jeddah; Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi acknowledged that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been a member of the Muslim Brotherhood; Mohammed Yusuf, the founder of the Nigeria-based terrorist organization Boko Haram, was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood in Nigeria, known in Hausa as the Yan Brothers; Abdullah Azzam, founder of Afghani Jihad and co-founder of Al-Qaeda, was schooled by Mohammed Qutb (the brother of the leading Islamic Jihad theorist, Sayyid Qutb) in Saudi Arabia, admitted he was inspired by Hassan al-Banna, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt; Mohamed Kamal, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood's Guidance Bureau in Egypt, established the terrorist organization Hasm, which was designated by the US State Department as a terrorist organization. When the convicted terrorist, the Blind Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman al-Masry died in a US prison, the Muslim Brotherhood eulogized him as a heroic mujahid who died unjustly in America's jails. Finally, the prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader Sayyid Qutb's highly influential book "Milestones" has been considered the primer on Islamic terrorism during the past five decades.

The Muslim Brotherhood has been practicing terrorism since the 1940s. They were responsible for setting Jewish homes and businesses in Egypt on fire to push Jews out of Egypt. The graffiti left on Jewish homes was very telling: "Saturday today and Sunday tomorrow," meaning that they have started with Jews and will finish off with Christians. They were also responsible for the 1951 Cairo fire, which targeted several banks and businesses intended to create chaos to supplant Egypt's monarchy. They have not renounced violence as a means to achieve their political goals of Islamist supremacy and the establishment of a global Caliphate. Their destruction and burning of 110 churches and Christian institutions in August 2013 in Egypt is just a recent example.

Christians in the Middle East have been subjected to severe persecution for decades at the hands of the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliated organizations. American Christians of Middle Eastern descent, some four million Americans, welcome the prospect of seeing an end to Islamic terrorism. Coptic Solidarity strongly supports the Trump Administration's plan to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, and it is grateful that President Trump is aware of the danger posed by this organization and its affiliates worldwide. Coptic Solidarity deeply appreciates the decisive actions taken by the administration to protect the world against the dangers posed by Islamic terrorism with the Muslim Brotherhood organization at its top.

Coptic Solidarity is an organization seeking to help minorities, particularly the Copts, of Egypt and we support those in Egypt working for democracy, freedom, and the protection of the fundamental rights of all Egyptian citizens. It advocates in cooperation with the affiliated organizations in Canada and in Europe (Solidarité Copte). For more information, contact Lindsay Griffin at 801-512-1713 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

-------------------

SOURCE Coptic Solidarity