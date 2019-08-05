WICHITA, Kan. -- Operation Rescue would like to extend condolences and prayers for the families affected by the senseless and tragic violence over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Operation Rescue strongly condemns the use of violence to advance political causes. We oppose the taking of innocent life in all cases, whether it be through gun violence or other crimes, hastening the death of the elderly and disabled, or the violence of abortion that brutally kills defenseless children in the womb.
The following statement is attributable to Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue.
I consider it hypocritical at best for anyone to use false accusations against President Trump and his supporters to erode our First and Second Amendment Rights while they support the barbaric dismemberment of 3,000 innocent babies each day through abortion in America.
We know this because Operation Rescue has been the frequent victim of media fabrications that have led to hundreds of death threats against our staff over the past decade. Even now, one man, who threatened our staff and families with murder and rape, pleaded guilty* last week and awaits sentencing in Federal Court in October.
We must reject manipulation by biased news organizations and come together as one people - as Americans - that value and protect all innocent life from the moment of conception until natural death. It's time for the blood-letting to end and the healing to begin.
*Background on USA v. Thompson.
