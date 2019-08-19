Political

Trump Protects Americans First in New Immigration Guidelines

This past Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a final rule establishing clear guidelines on inadmissibility or rather what makes an immigrant applicable for entry. Dating back to the 1800s and the enactment of the Immigration and Nationality Act, guidelines have been used by the government to help determine if immigrants are eligible for entry and naturalization.

Trump’s rule ensures that immigrants, excluding some like trafficking victims and refugees, seeking entry and a home in the U.S. are likely to be self-sufficient, contributing members of society not reliant on government assistance. According to the rule, an immigrant who is likely to receive government assistance above a 12 month period, within a 36-month window, will be called a “ public charge ” and will be denied entry. If the alien is already in the country, he or she will not receive an extension to stay longer. According to the White House, 58% of households run by a non-citizen head are on at least one welfare program. This number jumps to 78% if the head of house only has a high school education. Not only will this rule encourage immigrants to work, but it will also help relieve some of the burden American tax-payers carry to support the welfare state.U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli said during the announcement:

“Throughout our history, self-sufficiency has been a core tenet of the American dream. Self-reliance, industriousness, and perseverance laid the foundation of our nation and have defined generations of hardworking immigrants seeking opportunity in the United States ever since. Through the enforcement of the public charge inadmissibility law, we will promote these long-standing ideals and immigrant success.”

Inadmissibility guidelines based on assistance have been in most immigration laws, including both the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act and the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, which were signed by President Clinton in 1996. President Trump is acting in the best interest of the American taxpayer. Eagle Forum applauds his efforts in reforming immigration and protecting the interests of the American people.