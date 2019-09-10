Political

HEAT Co-Chairs Oppose Restrictive Energy Exploration Bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Energy Action Team co-chairs Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) joined House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to oppose three energy-related bills on the House floor this week.

HEAT is committed to the development, deployment, and efficient use of all-of-the-above energy resources. Three natural resource bills on the floor this week, H.R. 205, H.R. 1941, and H.R. 1146, are misguided attempts to restrict energy development throughout federal lands and off our coasts. Our nation has vast natural resources that we are capable of harnessing in a safe and environmentally-conscious way. Energy sector jobs are proven and reliable sources of employment for millions of Americans and these bills impose top-down government mandates rather than encouraging bottom-up American ingenuity.

"Conservative, free market solutions contribute to a cleaner environment and a vibrant economy. As we've seen in Louisiana, the energy industry can be an incredible asset to our economy and our beautiful natural resources. Energy exploration and development provides cheap energy, reliable jobs, and expands our international impact. These restrictive anti-energy bills only threaten our American energy renaissance," said Whip Scalise.

"An all-of-the-above energy matrix is necessary to further the American energy renaissance our nation is experiencing. U.S. energy exploration and production lowers electric costs for consumers, provides good paying jobs, safeguards national security, and keeps our country as a global energy leader. These proposals would halt all the progress made over the last two and a half years and push us towards foreign sources of energy," said Rep. Duncan.

“We have an abundance of energy resources right here at home and we should be utilizing them in an ‘all of the above energy’ strategy. Millions of Americans rely on our energy industry for their livelihoods and to keep the lights on at a price they can afford. It also ensures that we are not dependent on foreign oil to meet our energy needs. These bills threaten to take all that away and I urge my colleagues to oppose them,” said Rep. Mullin.

