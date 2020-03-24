Don’t Say “Chinese Virus”

Communist China & Liberals Agree
Today, the Senate is expected to pass the second Corona supplemental, H.R. 6201, and the President invoked the Defense Production Act to mobilize the private sector to manufacture goods needed to combat the Coronavirus. There is also talk of another piece of legislation that would stimulate the economy, going so far as to provide certain Americans with government-funded income.
In the meantime, the corrupt Chinese state implemented a propaganda campaign to cast blame for the pandemic elsewhere. In series of tweets by Chinese Lijian Zhao, whose Twitter bio identifies him as a Spokesperson & Deputy Director General, Information Department, Foreign Ministry, it became clear that the elsewhere is the United States.
This article is very much important to each and every one of us. Please read and retweet it. COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US. https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-further-evidence-virus-originated-us/5706078
COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US - Global Research
It would be useful to read this prior article for background: China’s Coronavirus: A Shocking Update. Did The Virus Originate in the US? By Larry Romanoff, March 04, 2020 *** As readers will recall...globalresearch.ca
2/2 CDC was caught on the spot. When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!
While Americans shouldn’t be surprised that communist China is seeking to blame the virus’s origins outside their borders, we shouldn’t let them get away with it. Far-left liberals, like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called it racist to point out the virus’s origins because it leads to people not eating at Chinese restaurants. CNN’s Chris Cuomo said, “You’re starting to hear the Republicans, especially Trump Co. calling it the ‘Wuhan’ or the ‘Chinese coronavirus.’ They’re looking for someone to blame.”
Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden even said, “Labeling COVID-19 a foreign virus does not displace the accountability for the misjudgments that have taken place so far by the Trump administration. The [Wuhan] coronavirus does not discriminate based on national origin, race, gender, or zip code.”
Pointing out the geographic origins of the disease is not racist or prejudiced; it is a fact. Instead of allowing China and the woke-Left to make the Wuhan Coronavirus politically correct, we must all have the response that President Trump gave a reporter at a White House briefing who asked why he refers to the virus as the “Chinese virus.”