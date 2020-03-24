Political

Don’t Say “Chinese Virus”

Communist China & Liberals Agree

Today, the Senate is expected to pass the second Corona supplemental, H.R. 6201, and the President invoked the Defense Production Act to mobilize the private sector to manufacture goods needed to combat the Coronavirus. There is also talk of another piece of legislation that would stimulate the economy, going so far as to provide certain Americans with government-funded income.

In the meantime, the corrupt Chinese state implemented a propaganda campaign to cast blame for the pandemic elsewhere. In series of tweets by Chinese Lijian Zhao, whose Twitter bio identifies him as a Spokesperson & Deputy Director General, Information Department, Foreign Ministry, it became clear that the elsewhere is the United States.