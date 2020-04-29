Political

State Government Admits Funding All Abortions Without Age Limit or Medical Necessity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- In Response to a California Freedom of Information Act Request, the California Department of Health Care Services ("DHCS") has admitted it will pay for any abortion throughout all 9 months of pregnancy and without any need for a medically indicated reason. Neither the condition of the child nor of the mother need be at stake for state government payment. (Request response, pg. 2).

Attorney Sheila Green, Central Vice-President for California ProLife, said, "This is a direct admission that these abortions are not done 'for hard cases;' there need not be any health reason given. It's just for 'choice.'"

Often in late-term when the mother has qualms, it is the abortionist who pushes through and makes the decision.

Green continues, "The final decision actually lies with the abortionist, not the mother. Justice Blackmun clearly spelled that out in Doe v. Bolton, the companion case to Roe v. Wade. These abortions are not only done for the woman's life, but instead are determined by the abortionist's opinion, or even conjecture, about sociological factors."

"[T]he medical judgment may be exercised in the light of all factors - physical, emotional, psychological, familial, and the woman's age - relevant to the wellbeing of the patient. All these factors may relate to health." stated Blackmun in Doe.

Justice Blackmun has given abortionists carte-blanche over late-term abortion. His job is to kill the kid, and the State of California now admits it pays him to do so, no questions asked.

Brian Johnston, Chairman of California ProLife points out the significance in the public realm. "Opinion polls consistently show this is not what the public means by 'choice.' Gallup, Marist, and even the LA Times polls, when they asked about late -term abortion's legality, consistently show that such abortions are opposed by up to 80% of the public, particularly if there is nothing wrong with child or mother.

"Intentional misrepresentation of the applied meaning of 'choice' has given Californians a false sense that there are limits on the abortion industry, or any legal consideration given to the child. California's current administration has even invited out-of-state and foreign nationals to participate in these unlimited, late-term abortions at taxpayer expense. These actual policies of the Governor are ignored by a complacent press corp which is 'authorized' by his office to cover him. They apparently are there to serve him, his policies and ideology. They do not bring his policies into question.This is shameful," said Johnston.