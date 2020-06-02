Political

Missouri Administrative Court Ignores Dangerous Abortions, Orders St. Louis Planned Parenthood Relicensed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- In a 96-page decision, Missouri Administrative Court Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi granted an application for relicensure to Reproductive Health Services Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Missouri, in spite of life-threatening botched abortions cited by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, who moved to revoke the abortion facility's operating license.

Dandamudi noted in his decision that the two women who were seriously injured - one of which underwent several bungled abortion attempts for the same pregnancy and one who hemorrhaged so severely that she required treatment in the Intensive Care Unit - was not enough to reach the standard of "substantial failure to comply," which was necessary to justify the revocation of RHS Planned Parenthood's facility license.

Operation Rescue calls on the Department of Health and Senior Services to appeal this dangerous decision that places the lives of women in grave jeopardy.

"We are angry that the Commissioner failed to consider the 'substantial' harm that RHS Planned Parenthood has inflicted on women over the years through their shoddy abortion practices," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "This dangerous facility has sent over seventy women to the hospital emergency room suffering from seriously botched or failed abortions, according to documentation we have collected. And we know that is just the tip of the iceberg since many abortion complications do not manifest until women leave the abortion facilities. It is unconscionable that the Commissioner would downplay the harm these women suffered in order to grant favor of the very people who hurt them."

