U.S. Congressman Sends Letter to the Head of the Smithsonian Institution Asking for the Bust of Margaret Sanger, the Founder of Planned Parenthood, to be Removed from the National Portrait Gallery

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center, protests the inclusion of a bust of Margaret Sanger at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON -- This is part of a national campaign organized by Stanton Public Policy Center, to have Margaret Sanger, An Avowed Racist and Eugenicist, Removed from the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Stanton Public Policy Center is a Woman's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice that empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

This national campaign will include things such as: public protests, educational initiatives, petition drives, networking with African-American organizations and members of Congress. Stanton also reached out to rapper Kanye West, who recently linked white supremacists with Planned Parenthood, to be involved in their campaign.

Congressman Russ Fulcher, recently sent a letter to the Honorable Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III, who is the head of the Smithsonian Institution. In his letter, Congressman Fulcher asked for the removal of Margaret Sanger's bust from the National Portrait Gallery.

Here is a link which contains Congressman Fulcher's full letter: http://christiannewswire.com/images/Bunch-Letter.pdf

Below are some excerpts from the letter to Secretary Bunch:

In recent weeks, our nation has confronted the issue of racial injustice with the killing of George Floyd. Seeing a police officer kneeling on Mr. Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while he screamed, "I can't breathe," sent shock waves through America, re-igniting a national conversation on race and inequity in our society.

That is why it is so troubling the National Portrait Gallery features a bust of Margaret Sanger, Founder of Planned Parenthood. As our nation struggles to address racial injustice, it is unconscionable that an avowed racist and eugenicist is featured so prominently.

Ms. Sanger's writings and teachings stand in sharp contrast to America's founding principles which embrace equality, justice and human rights for all.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center, states;

"As the founder of an organization which centers on human rights and equality for all, the horrific killing of George Floyd draws attention to the great divide America still has concerning racial injustice. During these challenging times, it is critical the National Portrait Gallery provide us with examples of heroes who offer hope and courage which inspire each of us to work for a nation where all are treated with dignity and equality. Sadly, Margaret Sanger's racist views and actions stand in stark contrast to these lofty ideals."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, comments;

"The national campaign to remove the bust of a racist like Margaret Sanger from the National Portrait Gallery is not an attempt to rewrite or change history. Rather, it is a way to ensure we celebrate individuals whose lives reflect and embody the very best of who we are as a nation and honor the values we cherish.

"As America confronts racial injustice, it is critical our national institutions honor those who have inspired us to be our 'better selves' instead of honoring those who malign and diminish entire communities."