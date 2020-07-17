Political

Trump Administration Protects Girls in Title IX

In 2016 the Obama administration issued guidance protecting transgender students through Title IX. Specifically, this rule allowed transgender students to use restrooms and lockers rooms that did not match their biological sex, but rather the gender they chose. Not only did this force schools to affirm a child’s gender dysphoria, but it also posed as a privacy violation to both boys and girls.

And, in 2017 the Trump administration reversed the Obama-era decision saying that the rule did not:

"contain extensive legal analysis or explain how the position is consistent with the express language of Title IX, nor did they undergo any formal public process. This interpretation has given rise to significant litigation regarding school restrooms and locker rooms."

More recently, there has been litigation around biological males participating in biological female sports. And, in Connecticut, three high school young women brought suit against a school district policy allowing students to participate in sports based on their gender identity. The participation of biological males in female sports is a severe disadvantage to women and undermines Title IX, which provides equitable sports for both males and females for programs receiving federal aid, like schools. In May, the Department of Education sent a letter to Connecticut. According to the document, the Department:

“may seek to withhold federal funding over the policy, which allows athletes to participate under the gender with which they identify. The policy is a violation of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that guarantees equal education opportunities for women, including in athletics, the office said.

It has “denied female student-athletes athletic benefits and opportunities, including advancing to the finals in events, higher level competitions, awards, medals, recognition, and the possibility of greater visibility to colleges and other benefits,”’

There will be insurmountable political pressure for the administration to cave into transgender school policies that harm girls and boys in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County. This case held that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 extends to individuals identifying as gay or transgender as it relates to hiring and firing from employment.

In light of this, Eagle Forum sent a letter thanking the President and the Department of Education for their support of women and girls by upholding the true intent of Title IX. We also joined the campaign for #SaveGirlsSports which seeks to protect the integrity of Title IX. Please join us in also thanking the administration for standing up for our daughters.

For more information on the danger transgender policies pose to our children, please visit our website here.