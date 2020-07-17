Political

Americanism vs. Marxism

In the words of Rahm Emanuel who was President Obama’s chief of staff, “ Never allow a good crisis go to waste. It’s an opportunity to do the things you once thought were impossible.” Today, we are seeing Democrats at the local, state, and federal level heed that shocking advice.

For the past two months, we’ve watched Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer used the coronavirus pandemic as a means to push their far-Left, progressive agenda. Time after time, whether it was Pelosi flying in from San Francisco to hold up relief for America’s small businesses with her progressive policy “wishlist,” or Schumer dealing in bad faith in the Senate, Americans are coming to realize that Democrats put their own priorities over the health and well-being of the American people. If we all must suffer in the pursuit of the Marxist agenda, so be it.

Fortunately, my Republican colleagues and I have been able to stymie Pelosi and Schumer’s efforts to undermine our American way of life. Indeed, we saw them trying to use a pandemic as a political cudgel, and we won’t allow them to do it. Pandemic or no pandemic, I can promise you I will always fight their political games.

Still, Democrats at the local, state, and federal level aren’t going to stop in the quest to push for the progressive utopia. While they haven’t been successful in inserting the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-All, or other top Democratic priorities into the coronavirus relief packages, we should all know they won’t stop.

You see, Democrats look at America right now as an opportunity to change things. While you look out and see 40 million unemployed, cities on fire, riots in the streets, and pain the likes of which many Americans alive today haven’t experienced, they see a perfectly created tinderbox that will serve as a catalyst for the societal upheaval they deem necessary to enact their “change.”

There is a reason Democrats have clutched their pearls with regard to reopening American society. They cannot have it open and have life start improving. They need more suffering, more pain, millions more on the unemployment line, and the population in dire straights. There is an old saying in courtrooms: “If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts. If you have the law on your side, pound the law. If you have neither, pound the table.”

The modern Democratic party knows that Americans don’t want what they want. They know that the American people want cheap and abundant energy, not the elimination of cow farts and a complete reversal of American energy independence that will leave us in dire poverty. They know the American people want to simply be able to go to the doctor of their choosing and make decisions based on the doctor-patient relationship, not a government bureaucrat telling you what treatment you are worthy of receiving. They want a system of law and order, not absolute chaos leading to nowhere but more pain and suffering.

We would do better to come together and focus on reopening America, as fully as possible, as soon as possible, and as safely as possible. Democrats will fight us assuredly. But we cannot spend another $1 trillion we don’t have and play into the Democrats hands once again. Republicans must lead us out of this mess, because we know the Democrats aren’t capable of it. Even more, what they are capable of is far worse.

