Congressman Sends Second Letter to Smithsonian Head Calling for the Removal of Margaret Sanger Display from the National Portrait Gallery Because of Her Racist Legacy

Brandi Swindell and Katie Mahoney calling for the removal of the Margaret Sanger display.

WASHINGTON -- Congressman Fulcher's letter is part of a national campaign by Stanton Public Policy Center to expose the racist agenda and policies of Planned Parenthood Founder, Margaret Sanger and have her display removed from the National Portrait Gallery.

Stanton Public Policy Center is a Woman's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice that empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

In his letter to Secretary Bunch of the Smithsonian Institution, Congressman Fulcher shares Planned Parenthood of Greater New York stated it was an "overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood's contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color."

In light of this, Congressman Fulcher goes on to state, "We appreciate further consideration to undertake the removal of the bust of Ms. Sanger."

See Congressman's Fulcher letter here.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare and Public Policy Center, states;

"We call for Secretary Bunch to immediately remove the Margaret Sanger display from the National Portrait Gallery just as Planned Parenthood scrubbed Sanger's name from their flagship center in New York City.

"Here is what the Greater Planned Parenthood of New York had to say about removing Margaret Sanger's name; 'The removal of Margaret Sanger's name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood's contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color.'

"The question must be asked, why is the National Portrait Gallery refusing to remove Margaret Sanger's display, when the organization Sanger founded felt it a 'necessary and overdue step' to remove her? It is unconscionable that an avowed racist and eugenicist be featured so prominently in one of our nation's most prestigious public museums."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, comments;

"The national campaign to remove the bust of a racist like Margaret Sanger from the National Portrait Gallery is not an attempt to rewrite or change history. Rather, it is a way to ensure we celebrate individuals whose lives reflect and embody the very best of who we are as a nation and honor the values we cherish.

"As America confronts racial injustice, it is critical our national institutions honor those who have inspired us to be our 'better selves' instead of honoring those who malign and diminish entire communities."

Stanton's national campaign to remove Sanger's display was launched in June and includes: public protests, educational initiatives, petition drives, networking with African-American organizations and members of Congress.