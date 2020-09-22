Political

D. James Kennedy Ministries Statement on Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- D. James Kennedy Ministries offers its condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Ruth Bader Ginsburg who grieve at her death and their loss. Justice Ginsburg was an American original and an extraordinarily accomplished woman.

Her generous and kind character is testified to by her warm friendship with former Justice Antonin Scalia--someone whose judicial philosophy differed sharply from her own.

Ginsburg's death at age 87 after more than 27 years on the U.S. Supreme Court creates a High Court vacancy which the President must fill. But at this time we extend sympathy to family and friends who mourn her loss.

