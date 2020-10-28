Political

Mass Media Ignores Purge of Black Candidates from Tennessee Ballot during Presidential Debate

WASHINGTON -- Public Advocate of the US calls on Attorney General William Barr to order his Tennessee offices to follow up on previous priority Attorney General memorandums giving Religious Liberty a top priority standing and to launch a criminal investigation into famous Fried Chicken eater Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen and the national Democratic Party as well as Republican operatives who are helping them inflict Jim Crow election rigging against black candidates in the South.

Public Advocate president Eugene Delgaudio said:

"We have reviewed the civil complaint and condemn in the strongest terms the current practice of the Democratic Party holding fake elections by taking known Democratic Party leaders who are black, or Christians, off of the ballot in part, to give famous Fried Chicken eater Representative Steve Cohen, among others, an easy ride to Congress in a fraudulent re-election. Public Advocate urges a thorough, immediate, emergency criminal investigation into this alleged racist practice.

"We specifically bring to the AG's attention a civil complaint supported by Public Advocate's civil rights program, and filed by Mr. M. Latroy Alexandria-Williams, alleges serious election law violations and possible crimes against black candidates and voters to include violations of USCS Sections 1983, 1985, 1986, the Voting Rights Act, and RICO.

"Other black leaders are planning to join the lawsuit, and the Memphis Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) has informed Mr. Alexandria-Williams that they are with him all the way.

"Besides Nashville being the site of the last Presidential debate, the Attorney General for the United States, William Barr, was in Memphis, Tennessee yesterday, where the brief is filed.

"The complaint against Mary Mancini the chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party, is posted here and is the type of complaint which should be taken up by the Justice Department Civil Rights Division as opposed to leaving impacted Black Christians with the burden to fend for themselves in civil court as victims of what are allegedly very serious crimes and civil rights violations.

"We point out that there is a existing priority given by AG William Barr dealing with discrimination actions against Christians in place and the respective Tennessee offices of the Justice Department have religious liberty responsibilities to this existing AG order and posted priority instructions to all offices."

END OF STATEMENT BY EUGENE DELGAUDIO.

VARIOUS SOURCES AND POSTINGS

www.publicadvocateusa.org/news/article.php?article=11854

SOURCE Public Advocate