Congrats to Amy Barrett; Now Let's Overturn Roe: Pro-life Leaders Urge Catholic Bishops to Make 'Immoral' Declaration

Pro-life leaders have released a short video - one week before the election - urging Bishops and Priests to boldly state that it is immoral to vote for Joe Biden.

Leaders include nationally renowned pro-life leaders Joe Scheidler, Joan Andrews Bell, Fr. Stephen Imbarrato, Monica Migliorino Miller, Randall Terry, David Vogel, Gary Boisclair, and Michael McMonagle.

"If Joe Biden wins the election, the lion's share of the guilt will be held by the Catholic Bishops and Priests who refused to make the 'immoral declaration.'" -- Randall Terry, Founder, Operation Rescue