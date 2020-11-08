Political

Trumps Dumps Abortion Lobby

President Trump is the Most Pro-Life President Ever!

We’ve said it before, and we will say it again: Trump is the most pro-life President ever! Yet again, the President and his Administration proved their dedication for the preborn through the signing of the Geneva Consensus Declaration. This past week, the United States joined 31 other countries in ensuring that there is no “international right to abortion.”

As Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said:

“The Geneva Consensus Declaration is a historic document stating clearly where we as nations stand on women’s health, the family, honoring life, and defending national sovereignty. The declaration is much more than a statement of beliefs; it is a critical and useful tool to defend these principles across all United Nations bodies and at every multilateral setting using language previously agreed to by member-states of those bodies.”

Some highlights of the Declaration state that:

“there is no international right to abortion, nor any international obligation on the part of States to finance or facilitate abortion;”

“in no case should abortion be promoted as a method of family planning;”

“the family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the State;”

“motherhood and childhood are entitled to special care and assistance;” and

“health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

This Declaration builds upon the President’s reinstatement and maintenance of the Mexico City Policy, which bans any federal dollars from funding abortion abroad. Planned Parenthood and other anti-life organizations, like the United Nations, have been quick to slam President Trump for this policy. Planned Parenthood even refers to it as the “Global Gag Rule.” It’s apparent Planned Parenthood and its allies desire the continued destruction of the world’s most vulnerable and the opportunity to promulgate their lies that women can’t have it all.

But the President’s dedication for defending life abroad doesn’t stop there! Last October we reported that the State Department cut $210,000 in funding to the Organization of American States (OAS) in an effort to curtail the organization’s efforts to expand abortion access. The OAS is comprised of 35 different countries in the Americas that seek to protect and implement democracy, human rights, security, and development within the region. Under that mission, it is not appropriate for the OAS to promulgate abortion, and it is a violation of the Siljander Amendment, which prohibits the use of American taxpayer money from being used to lobby for or against abortion in the international arena.

It’s clear that President Trump is dedicated to not only upholding life, but also ensuring the United States’ taxpayers aren’t flipping the bill for the abortion-on-demand industry both state-side and internationally. We can’t thank him enough for taking life so seriously!

To read the Geneva Consensus Declaration, please click here. For a full list of signatories, click here.