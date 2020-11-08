Political

Stanton Public Policy Challenges Vice President Biden for Promoting His Christian Faith While Supporting Policies Which Will Expand, Promote and Protect Abortion Violence Against Children

WASHINGTON -- In an opinion piece for the Christian Post, Mr. Biden states: "My Catholic faith drilled into me a core truth – that every person on earth is equal in rights and dignity, because we are all beloved children of God. We are all created 'imago Dei' – beautifully, uniquely, in the image of God, with inherent worth. It is the same creed that is at the core of our American experiment and written into our founding documents – that we are all created equal and endowed by our creator with inalienable rights."

It is shocking Vice-President Biden would write about every person being created in the image of God with equality and rights, while promoting polices and laws which have taken the lives of 62,000,000 innocent children through abortion violence.

Brandi Swidnell, Founder of Stanton Healthcare and the Stanton Public Policy Center, states;

"It is deeply troubling and concerning Vice President would discuss how important his Christian faith is to his personal and public life, while promoting and expanding policies which will take the lives of innocent children through abortion violence.

"What makes Mr. Biden's views even more upsetting is the touting of his Catholic faith which has a strong tradition of standing against abortion. In fact, Saint Pope John Paul II, reiterated many times that those who are directly involved in lawmaking bodies have a 'grave and clear obligation to oppose' any law that attacks human life.

"Stanton Public Policy Centers calls upon the Vice-President to truly embrace the core truths of the Christian faith which involve protecting and loving the 'least of these' and ensuring all are treated with dignity and respect and not violence."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy, adds,

"It is unconscionable for Vice President Biden to promote his Christian faith on one hand while supporting and expanding abortion violence on the other.

"The laws and policies Mr. Biden wants to put into place regarding abortion would do nothing to ensure every life is treated with equality and human rights are protected. Rather, it would expand violence and injustice to millions of innocent children and their mothers. These are hardly Christian values.

"I would strongly suggest Vice President Biden spend time in reflective prayer and counsel with Catholic Church leaders to help him fully understand how 'unchristian' abortion violence is.

"Finally, Mr. Biden would do well in mediating on and practicing Isaiah 1:17, which teaches us to, 'Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow's cause."

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center