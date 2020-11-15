Political

The Need for Christians to Pray and Act

I have supported Donald J. Trump since he announced he was running for President. At first, it was because he was self-funding and he was novel. As time went on, I realized his view of America -- was my view of America. It still is, even more so.

I think we all knew something was askew about the 2020 election.

For me it started with President Trump's mega, MAGA events of 10, 20 and 30,000 patriots who waited hours and in some cases days to support and love on our President.

They cheered every time he promised "we will make America great again," "we will never be a socialist country" and responded with "WE LOVE YOU" in unison. I had never heard that for any president before. Watching the events on television, I was so proud of America, PROUD of our amazing President, his love for America, and his many accomplishments -- promises made and promises kept. I had the utmost respect for him and admitted to myself, that I loved our President, too!

Compare that to angry Joe Biden's few and far between speeches in little circles of five or six people, or in almost empty parking lots -- something just seemed wrong...terribly wrong.

When the New York Post broke the story about Hunter Biden receiving millions and millions of dollars by selling access to his father with Joe Biden getting a cut of that money, I thought, wow! That's it! That would certainly explain Joe Biden's BFF relationship with China.

I expected the Democrats would now have to scramble to dig up another candidate...maybe Bernie would finally get his shot since he was forced out of the picture twice.

However, the main stream media blatantly refused to cover this huge story, aided and abetted by Twitter and Facebook. I think we all knew something very dark, very sinister was happening in this election. Joe Biden confirmed it in a campaign speech last week when he actually said: "I don't need you to get me elected." He also said, verbatim: "We have put together, I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics." https://youtu.be/WGRnhBmHYN0

My heart breaks for President Trump who has been under vicious, fraudulent attacks since he was candidate Trump. Any lesser man would definitely have buckled from the constant strain and the extreme bashing from the media and the "left." Next to my father, Richard Lawson Lipford, (deceased) Donald Trump is the strongest man I have ever known.

I am a born-again Christian. I believe, for whatever reason, the hand of God has been on this President. Am I saying Donald Trump is a saint? Heck, no...neither am I, neither are you! What I am saying is God has throughout history used very flawed people to do His miraculous will. Look how God used David an adulterer, Saul who was a killer of Christians until God changed him. He was renamed Paul and authored 11 books of the New Testament.

President Trump has proclaimed God, more than any other President in my lifetime and exalted Jesus publicly. Which is why it is important for me and especially all Christians to speak up now. Many Christian leaders have contacted me to join them in prayer for President Trump and our beautiful America which is slipping into socialism. Of course, we must pray... but we must also act.

Where would we be if the disciples had not gone out to spread the gospel? Where would we be if they had just stayed in the upper room praying? They prayed and then acted upon their prayer. Throughout the Bible Christians prayed and then acted upon prayer. The walls of Jericho came tumbling down with prayer and action.

America, this may very well be our Jericho.