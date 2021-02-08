Political

STOP Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations!

We, the Undersigned, petition our government and claim our right as free American citizens to accept or reject any treatments and medications, including vaccines, for any malady or illness. This right is recognized by our Bill of Rights and the 14th Amendment, which guard individual liberty against encroachments on those rights.

In support of this petition, we urge you to consider the following:

“Vaccine passports,” “digital health IDs,” and other such required documentation pose substantial risks to personal privacy and equal treatment before the law for all citizens. 1

According to the CDC the survival rate for Covid-19 by age group: 0-19 is 99.997%; 20-49 it is 99.98%; for 50-69 it is 99.5% and for age 70+ it is 94.6%. This also indicates that no vaccine is needed. 2

Vaccine manufacturer Merck announced January 25, 2021, that it has abandoned the development of two coronavirus vaccines, saying that after extensive research it was concluded that the shots offered less protection than contracting the virus itself and developing antibodies.3

Because of the concerns outlined above, because of conflicting scientific findings regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccination, and for myriad other safety and privacy concerns present, we urge you to uphold your oath of office to defend the Constitution by opposing all efforts to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations and to support all legislative efforts to protect Americans’ freedom to choose their own health care options without retribution from the government or in the marketplace.